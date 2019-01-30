Up The Ladder: Paramount Television, Locksmith Animation

Paramount Television announced two promotions and one new appointment. Debra Bergman was upped to executive vice president and head of Physical Production, while Ken Basin was promoted to executive vice president of Business Affairs.

Additionally, Robert West joined Paramount as vice president of Production, after years of serving as a producer on series such as Awkward and Black Lightning, among others.

Locksmith Animation named Dónall Crehan as chief business officer. Crehan will be responsible for the company’s legal and business affairs, as well as its commercial operations and the execution of its business strategy.

Prior to joining Locksmith, Crehan served as general counsel for All3media. In his new position effective immediately, he will report to Locksmith Animation CEOs and founders, Sarah Smith and Julie Lockhart.