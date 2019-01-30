The Jim Henson Company’s ‘Word Party’ Renewed By Netflix

The Jim Henson Company announced that its preschool series Word Party was renewed for a fourth season by Netflix.

Created by Alex Rockwell, the Netflix original features four baby animals as they sing, dance, and play through new adventures. The new season will welcome a new baby tortoise named Tilly, who will teach Mandarin to English-speaking audiences.

Halle Stanford, president of Television at The Jim Henson Company, commented, “Kids and parents have been asking for more Word Party fun and our new episodes will deliver with a new baby, Tilly the Tortoise, and more original dance party songs!”

The Jim Henson Company produced Word Party with its Henson Digital Puppetry Studio. The series’ executive producers include Rockwell, Stanford, and Lisa Henson.