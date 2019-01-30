Hot Docs Awards Funding To 20 Projects

Hot Docs gave a total of $360,000 CAD in funding to 20 documentary projects.

Eight African film projects were selected to receive $115,000 CAD from the Hot Docs-Blue Ice Group Documentary Fund. The eight projects are Fela, The Nights Still Smell of Gunpowder, The Radical, The Vanishing, On The Way To The Billion, Testament, Zinder, and Turkana: Race for Resources.

First We Eat: Food Security North of 60, Pan & Shoot, This Is Not A Movie, and a film from Marc Serpa Francoeur and Robinder Uppal were announced as the recipients of the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Fund, totaling $45,000.

Becoming A Queen, Gaag.iid, There’s No Place Like This Place, Anyplace, Black Zombie, Digital Memory, and Je M’appelle Marie Soleil will receive $160,000 CAD in production and development grants from the CrossCurrents Canada Doc Fund.

Hot Docs and the Panicaro Foundation selected Mina Keshavarz’s The Art of Living in Danger as the recipient for the CrossCurrents Doc Fund International/Theatrical Stream. Additionally, Hot Docs and the R&M Lang Foundation announced that Jewel of Pamir, directed by Tamana Ayazi and Ali Atif, will receive $10,000 CAD from the CrossCurrents Doc Fund.