FilmRise To Release ‘Bachman’ In March

FilmRise will release the upcoming music documentary Bachman on DVD and across digital platforms beginning March 26, 2019.

The documentary features interviews with Neil Young, Peter Frampton, and Paul Schaeffer, among others, to pay homage to Randy Bachman, the lead guitarist of Bachman-Turner Overdrive and The Guess Who.

In addition to the DVD release, FilmRise will make the documentary available to stream or download on iTunes, Prime Video, and Google Play.