Up The Ladder: Mercury Filmworks

Mercury Filmworks brought on Heath Kenny for the role of chief content officer.

In his position at the Canadian independent animation studios, Kenny will work out of Paris and work with chief creative officer Jerry Popowich to identify and develop original properties.

For the last decade, Kenny has worked as a creative executive and independent producer with his own banner, You and Eye Creative. He also previously served as an executive producer and as vice president of Creative for Gaumont Animation.