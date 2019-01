Multicom Releases ‘For Now’ On Digital Platforms

Multicom Entertainment is releasing the semi-autobiographical feature film For Now today.

Directed by Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes, the drama will be available on several digital platforms, including iTunes, GooglePlay, and Amazon, as well as on cable providers DirecTV and Comcast. For Now follows two Australian siblings, who, in the aftermath of their parents’ deaths, travel up the California coast.

The film stars Barlow, Senes, Katherine Du Bois, and Connor Barlow.