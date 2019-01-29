Mondo TV Brings ‘Heidi’ To Disney Channel Spain

Mondo TV Iberoamérica sold seasons one and two of Heidi Bienvenida to Disney Channel Spain.

Produced by Mondo TV Iberoamérica with Alianzas Producciones, the live-action teen series follows the title character as she takes up new friendships, romances, and interests in music and fashion. The agreement covers a 12-month period beginning January 2019.

Maria Bonaria Fois, general manager of Mondo TV Iberoamérica, said, “Bringing Heidi Bienvenida to a major player in the Spanish market in a prime evening slot is big news for this marvelous show. Disney Channel’s reputation for quality programming and scheduling makes it an ideal partner for a show that is making a big impact in a growing number of regions.”