Mondo TV Iberoamérica sold seasons one and two of Heidi Bienvenida to Disney Channel Spain.
Produced by Mondo TV Iberoamérica with Alianzas Producciones, the live-action teen series follows the title character as she takes up new friendships, romances, and interests in music and fashion. The agreement covers a 12-month period beginning January 2019.
Maria Bonaria Fois, general manager of Mondo TV Iberoamérica, said, “Bringing Heidi Bienvenida to a major player in the Spanish market in a prime evening slot is big news for this marvelous show. Disney Channel’s reputation for quality programming and scheduling makes it an ideal partner for a show that is making a big impact in a growing number of regions.”
