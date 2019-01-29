9 Story Launches Live-Action Unit

9 Story Media Group announced the launch of its new live-action division.

Jeremy Slutskin (pictured) has been appointed to lead the unit in his role as vice president, Live-Action Development and Production. The new division will kickoff its live-action slate at the upcoming Kidscreen Summit, where the team will be representing TombQuestand Blue’s Clues & You, as well as a three-series development deal with Tom Lynch.

Vince Commisso, president and CEO of 9 Story, commented, “Building on our live-action successes in the past including Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars and the YouTube Original Furze World Wonders, we will be creating compelling and unique live-action content in a more purposeful way. With a robust slate and sound strategy under the experienced leadership of Jeremy Slutskin, the new live-action division will produce a whole new array of exceptional kids content you won’t be able to find anywhere else.”