Up The Ladder: Icon Films

The U.K. production company Icon Films announced a senior management restructure.

Co-founder Harry Marshall will assume the role of chairman while Laura Marshall will become CEO. Additionally, Stephen McQuillan, who previously served as head of Factual, has been promoted to creative director.

Laura Marshall, who co-founded Icon Films with Harry Marshall, commented, “This restructure supports the growth of the company and its key personnel to allow us to take advantage of the thriving U.K. and international media landscape. I’m really looking forward to working with Harry and Stephen in their new roles.”

Pictured: Stephen McQuillan and Harry Marshall