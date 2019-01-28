Beta Film Partners With Deutsche Telekom For Magenta TV

Beta Film and Deutsche Telekom are entering a strategic partnership to promote European series on Telekom’s Magenta TV.

As part of the long-term agreement, Magenta TV will be able to draw from Beta’s library of programming, which includes Spanish crime series Cocaine Coast, HBO drama series Wasteland, and Il Cacciatore – The Hunter (pictured), which received record ratings on RAI in Italy.

Moritz von Kruedener, Beta Film’s managing director, stated, “Deutsche Telekom has realized European high-end series to be an essential part of a successful platform strategy. Often, these programs connect more with the viewer than American series do, in a sense that they hit closer to home.”