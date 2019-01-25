Global Agency Delivers ‘Joker’ To Slovenia

Global Agency announced the launch of its quiz show Joker on the Slovenian broadcaster TV SLO 1.

Initially broadcasted on the Turkish broadcaster TRT, the quiz show features contestants who are given 10 questions while seven jokers help them. The first episode will air in Slovenia on February 23, 2019.

Senay Tas, sales director for Global Agency, remarked, “It’s a pleasure for us to collaborate with TVS1 on Joker. We are confident that the show will deliver great results in Slovenia and draw the attention of other broadcasters in Central and Eastern Europe very soon.”