Up The Ladder: Entertainment One

Global independent studio Entertainment One (eOne) has promoted Tara Long to president, Global Unscripted, Television. Since joining eOne in 2012 to launch the company’s U.S. unscripted programming business, she’s steered a number of series to success, including WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop franchise, MTV’s Ex On The Beach and Siesta Key, and A&E’s Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.