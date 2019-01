Telemundo Int’l Studios Inks Co-Pro Deal with Movistar+

Telemundo International Studios and Movistar+ have come together for a strategic multi-year co-production partnership to produce limited series for the U.S. and international markets. Telemundo International Studios, a division of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, will have the exclusive rights for the U.S. Movistar+, a provider of audiovisual entertainment in Spain, will have the exclusive rights for Spain.