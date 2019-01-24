Kew Media Group Buys Stake in Two Rivers Media

Content company Kew Media Group has purchased a stake in Two Rivers Media, a newly formed production company based in Scotland. Kew invests in Two Rivers alongside Scottish merchant bank Noble Grossart and U.K.-based public service broadcaster Channel 4. Kew has the option to acquire a controlling stake in the company. Two Rivers was formed by television executive Alan Clements to produce a diverse slate of content that includes factual, daytime series, features, entertainment shows, and scripted content. Mick McAvoy, former head of Documentaries and Factual at STV Production, will head up Two Rivers’ factual business. The company is currently recruiting in other genres, as well.