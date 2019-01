FilmRise Joins With all3media to Bring British TV Shows to Digital Audiences in U.S. and U.K.

FilmRise, the New York-based TV and film distribution company, has acquired a package of British scripted and non-scripted programming from all3media International Ltd., the U.K.-based distribution arm of the all3media Group, to bring a variety of British TV shows to digital audiences across North America and the U.K. Included in the deal are series Skins, Fresh Meat, Kitchen Nightmares, and miniseries Elizabeth I, among others.