Unscripted Breakthrough Awards Winners Announced

The fifth Annual Unscripted Breakthrough Awards took place yesterday at NATPE Miami.

Hosted by country music star Kellie Pickler and journalist Ben Aaron, the special luncheon ceremony celebrated the recipients across six categories. The winners were RuPaul’s Drag Race (Competition), Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Factual), RBG (Documentary), Ellen’s Game of Games (Game Shows), Born This Way (Docusoap), and Live PD (Innovation).