Kew Media Signs LATAM Sales With DirecTV, Sundance TV, And Globosat

Kew Media Distribution secured deals covering over 104 hours of feature films, drama and non-fiction series, and documentaries for Latin America.

DirecTV acquired Active Measures, Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes, Becoming Bond, and The Radical Story of Patty Hearst. AMC Networks’ Sundance TV picked up 24 titles, including 96 minutes, The Comedian’s Guide to Survival, Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don’t Know Me, and Nothing Like a Dame. Globosat also obtained the documentaries The Beatles: Made on Merseyside, Cosplay Universe, and Hip-Hop Evolution.

Maria Ibarra, director of Sales at Kew Media Distribution, remarked, “We’re thrilled to see such a wide and diverse range of our premium content being aired over three major networks across Latin America. We are looking forward to showcasing a further line-up of brand new productions and our growing catalog of programs at NATPE this week.”