Kew Media Distribution secured deals covering over 104 hours of feature films, drama and non-fiction series, and documentaries for Latin America.

DirecTV acquired Active MeasuresDivide and Conquer: The Story of Roger AilesBecoming Bond, and The Radical Story of Patty Hearst. AMC Networks’ Sundance TV picked up 24 titles, including 96 minutesThe Comedian’s Guide to SurvivalTeddy Pendergrass: If You Don’t Know Me, and Nothing Like a Dame. Globosat also obtained the documentaries The Beatles: Made on MerseysideCosplay Universe, and Hip-Hop Evolution.

Maria Ibarra, director of Sales at Kew Media Distribution, remarked, “We’re thrilled to see such a wide and diverse range of our premium content being aired over three major networks across Latin America.  We are looking forward to showcasing a further line-up of brand new productions and our growing catalog of programs at NATPE this week.”