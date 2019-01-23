FilmRise Secures Licensing Deal With Mongrel Media

FilmRise entered a digital licensing agreement with Mongrel Media.

Filmrise has licensed the digital rights to Mongrel’s film library for several digital platforms in Canada. FilmRise will be distributing over 200 films part of Mongrel’s library, including Capote, Frances Ha, Inside Llewyn Davis, and Under The Skin, among others.

FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher commented, “Mongrel’s library of films are among the crème de la crème of indie cinema. We are thrilled to be providing these films digitally to Canadian audiences.”