CBSSI Licenses ‘FBI’ To France’s M6

CBS Studios International inked a licensing deal for its fall drama FBI with M6 in France.

Produced by Universal Television in association with CBS Television and Wolf Entertainment, the fast-paced drama gives an inside look into the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Distributed internationally by CBS Studios International, the drama series has been licensed in nearly 200 territories with broadcasters such as Sky in the U.K. and ProSiebenSat.1 Group in Germany.