HISPASAT And Media Broadcast Satellite To Distribute FunBox

HISPASAT and Media Broadcast Satellite will distribute SPI International‘s FunBox UHD across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa (EMEA).

FunBox UHD is a thematic channel showcasing content in a variety of genres, from travel and adventure to culture and lifestyle. The channel will broadcast on the distribution platform managed by HISPASAT and Media Broadcast Satellite for an initial five-year period.