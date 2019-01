Possessed Gets Double Order for ‘5 Gold Rings’

Possessed, the ITV Studios label, has secured a double recommission of its popular game show 5 Gold Rings, in which two teams go head-to-head for the chance to win up to £50,000. In addition, Possessed has also confirmed the appointment of two senior hires. Adam MacDonald has become the label’s first Chair and will work with founder Glenn Hugill to shape the strategic and creative future of the label. Lesley Davies joins as head of Production.