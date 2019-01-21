Houston Receives New GRAMMY After Hers Destroyed in Earthquake

The GRAMMY Museum welcomed GRAMMY-winning R&B artist Thelma Houston on January 17 in Los Angeles as she received a new GRAMMY Award to replace one she’d had that was destroyed in the 1994 Northridge, California earthquake. The GRAMMY Museum’s Clive Davis Theater presented An Evening with Thelma Houston on the 25th anniversary of the earthquake, which included an intimate conversation with and a performance by Houston. The singer, who has been performing for 50 years, has put out 23 albums, and is best known for her hit “Don’t Leave Me This Way.”