all3media Closes New Deals for Documentary ‘Drowning in Plastic’

U.K.-based independent distributor all3media has inked a host of new deals for Raw’s documentary Drowning in Plastic, which takes an in-depth look at the dangers of marine plastic pollution. Acquisitions include China Global Television Network (CGTN) signing worldwide (excluding U.K.) premiere rights and Discovery Latin America securing the special for air later this year.