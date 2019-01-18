SPI International Brings FilmBox Live App To Ooredoo

SPI International announced a business partnership with Ooredoo.

As part of their agreement, SPI’s FilmBox Live app will be available on Ooredoo TV in Oman.

Guney Yasavur, chief operating officer at SPI International, commented, “The subscription agreement with Ooredee TV and SPI International’s FilmBox Live app delivers a broad range of on-demand content to viewers. We look forward to continuing to expand our programs to Ooredee TV and their audience.”

The FilmBox Live app offers subscribers the ability to watch FilmBox Live programming 24/7.