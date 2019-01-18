MISTCO Launches ‘Beloved’ And ‘The Circle’

MISTCO will be introducing two new drama series, Beloved and The Circle.

Beloved premiered on TRT1 on January 7, 2019. The romantic drama series follows Aziz, who is in love with Feride, but she doesn’t love him back. Throughout the series, Aziz sets traps for Feride to spark their relationship.

The Circle (pictured) is about two young men, Kaan and Cihangir, who are fighting against a criminal organization. Kaan is a prisoner, while Cihangir is the son of one of the mafia leaders. The Circle premiered on TRT1 on January 15.