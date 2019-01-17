NATPE Miami: Viacom Finds ‘True Love’

Viacom International Media Networks brings a bundle of dramatic thrillers, romantic comedies, and live-action teen series to the Fontainebleau for NATPE Miami.

In Campanas en la noche, Omar runs away with his baby daughter after being accused of his wife’s murder. Fifteen years later, Omar finishes high school and falls in love with his teacher, a young woman who witnessed his escape. Comedy series 100 Days To Fall In Love (pictured) follows two friends who each bargain with their husbands for a break from their respective marriages. After being separated for 100 days, the couples will decide if they want to stay together.

In N00bees, Silvia starts her own E-Sports team to compete in the Professional League of Video Games. Live-action kids’ series Club 57 time-travels with Eva and Ruben back to 1957. When the siblings return to the present, they learn that they changed the past.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brings together the iconic band of brothers – Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo – for new adventures. Versailles Tower Suite 762

Find the complete listings available here.