NATPE Miami: Record TV Brings The ‘Apocalypse’

Brazilian broadcaster Record TV is bringing telenovelas, miniseries, and soap operas inspired by Biblical stories to the international market.

Jesus (Jesús) is a dramatic retelling of the religious leader’s life. After the death of her mother, eight-year-old Leah (Lea) is forced to care for her newborn sister, Rachel. As adults, Leah falls in love with Jacob, but his heart is set on her sister.

Apocalypse (Apocalipsis) unfolds across three time periods in New York. Beginning in the 1980s, four university friends meet and develop relationships that will lead to The End of Times. In The Rich and Lazarus (El Rico y Lázaro) centers on the love triangle between childhood friends Asher, Joanne, and Zach during Nebuchadnezzar’s invasion of Jerusalem (pictured).

The Promised Land (La Tierra Prometida) portrays Joshua, the new leader of the Hebrews after Moses’s death, as he leads his people to Canaan. Tresor Tower Suite 2-2014

Find the complete listings available here.