NATPE Miami: ‘Proven Innocent’ By Twentieth Century Fox

Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution brings a host of drama series to the Fontainebleau, including The Passage, an epic thriller centered on a dangerous virus that has the potential to become a cure for all disease.

In the moving drama series Proven Innocent(pictured), one female attorney fights for the innocence of people who’ve been wrongly found guilty by the law. 9-1-1 chronicles the rapidly-changing lives of emergency responders who constantly put themselves in danger in order to save the lives of others.

Mayans M.C. is the next chapter of the Sons of Anarchy saga when Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes is released from prison and finds a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter. The Resident is a medical drama that shows the behind-the-scenes staff at a busy hospital. Sorrento Tower 17th Floor

Find the complete listings available here.