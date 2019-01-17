Multicom Entertainment Group is representing an extensive catalog of feature films and TV series in several genres and formats.
At NATPE Miami, Multicom is also promoting two specialized channels: The Archive, which features rare and 4K-restored films and classic TV series; and The Grapevine, which highlights documentaries and unscripted series.
The documentary Remarkable Life of John Weld goes over Weld’s career as a stuntman during Hollywood’s golden era, as well as his time as a journalist and novelist. In the animated Boonie Bears: The Adventurers (pictured), the headstrong Carly, field guide Vick, and Briar, and Bramble Bear search for Carly’s best friend who is a rare Siberian Tiger.
While grieving the deaths of their parents, two Australian siblings travel up the California coast with their twenty-something friends in For Now. Booth 403
