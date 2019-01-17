NATPE Miami: Multicom Travels With ‘Boonie Bears’

Multicom Entertainment Group is representing an extensive catalog of feature films and TV series in several genres and formats.

At NATPE Miami, Multicom is also promoting two specialized channels: The Archive, which features rare and 4K-restored films and classic TV series; and The Grapevine, which highlights documentaries and unscripted series.

The documentary Remarkable Life of John Weld goes over Weld’s career as a stuntman during Hollywood’s golden era, as well as his time as a journalist and novelist. In the animated Boonie Bears: The Adventurers (pictured), the headstrong Carly, field guide Vick, and Briar, and Bramble Bear search for Carly’s best friend who is a rare Siberian Tiger.

While grieving the deaths of their parents, two Australian siblings travel up the California coast with their twenty-something friends in For Now. Booth 403

