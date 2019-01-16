NATPE Miami: MISTCO Extends ‘Hold My Hand’

MISTCO will be highlighting Hold My Hand (pictured) in Miami. The romantic drama follows Azra, a well-educated girl whose perfect life is disrupted when her father is found dead and her brother goes missing. While searching for her brother, Azra meets Mrs. Feride, who introduces Azra to her grandson, the spoiled Cenk.

The Prisoner of Love tells the story an unhappy forced marriage between a wealthy man and a poverty-stricken woman, whose relationship comes with unexpected consequences. Epic drama The Last Emperor shares the real-life story of the last Ottoman Emperor, Abdulhamid Han, who had many projects planned for the future, but was thwarted by adversaries.

Set in the 13th century, Resurrection: Ertugrul follows the hero as he struggles to find a home for his people. Animated series Aslan portrays the adventures of a clever boy and his family. Booth 308

Find the complete listings available here.