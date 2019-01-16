NATPE Miami: Mediaset Trades ‘Love And Sacrifice’

At NATPE Miami, Italy’s Mediaset Distribution will be presenting season two of Code Name Solo. Marco’s undercover mission to infiltrate the Corona family gets even more complicated when the boss’s daughter, is kidnapped, and Marco goes against orders to save her.

Love And Sacrifice (pictured) features an impassioned romance that takes place among the Carrara marble quarries during the last year of the Belle Epoque. In Ultimo – Chasing Narcos, the infamous police captain is enlisted for a dangerous mission, during which he tackles Italy’s organized crime and a Mexican drug cartel.

Call Me Francesco – The People’s Pope is a biographical miniseries portraying Jorge Bergoglio’s early days until his election as pope and bishop of Rome. In Tuscan Passion, Aurora fights for her freedom against those who are unjustly conspiring against her. Meeting Table 38

Find the complete listings available here.