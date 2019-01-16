NATPE Miami: Lionsgate is on ‘The A List’

Lionsgate Entertainment‘s library of original and groundbreaking series is backed by STARZ television and feature titles.

Drama series Sweetbitter (pictured) is a young woman’s coming-of-age story set against the rich and grimy backdrop of exclusive restaurants in New York City. In Vida, two Mexican-American sisters return to their old neighborhood, the Eastside of Los Angeles, where they are confronted by their mother’s dark truth.

Taking place at an idyllic summer camp, The A List draws on the tension between Mia and a mysterious new girl named Amber, who takes all of Mia’s friends. Supernatural thriller The Rook follows a young woman who wakes up surrounded by dead bodies in a London park and has no recollection of what’s happened.

In The Spanish Princess, Catherine of Aragon marries Prince Arthur, whose death then puts into question her future role.

