NATPE Miami: Ledafilms Unleashes ‘The Queen’s Corgi’

Argentina’s Ledafilms cruises to Miami with a varied roster of feature films, including fun family-friendly animation, electrifying thrillers, and riveting action-dramas.

Marla goes searching for her missing brother through a magic portal that turns her into a Playmobil figure in Playmobil: The Movie.

In The Queen’s Corgi (pictured), a spoiled little dog, who lives in the lap of luxury, accidentally ends up in a London dog’s home with a bunch of strays, and he must find his way back to Buckingham Palace. Mia and the White Lion tells the heartwarming story of Mia and her pet white lion, Charlie. Her father says that Charlie is in danger, so Mia runs away to find a safe home for him.

Snowplow driver Nels goes after revenge when his son is murdered by a powerful drug lord in Cold Pursuit (a.k.a. Hard Powder). In Replicas, William Foster is on the verge of a scientific breakthrough when his family dies in a car crash. He is so desperate that he attempts to resurrect them with his new innovation.

