NATPE Miami: Kanal D Names the ‘Price of Passion’

Kanal D International brings dramas galore to NATPE Miami.

In Price of Passion (pictured), Ferhat and Asli meet unexpectedly when Asli has to operate on a man that Ferhat has shot. The two marry in order to save Asli’s life, but their relationship will be difficult to maintain among corruption and dangerous ambition. Twins depicts the intertwined paths of Memo and Can. Memo struggles to get by and collects scraps in the suburbs of Istanbul, while Can lives under his grandfather’s rule.

Historical drama Wounded Love portrays the last years of the Ottoman Empire and the Turkish War of Independence, during which a tragic romance emerges. Müjgan and Ahmet’s marriage falls apart because of Big Fat Lies when Ahmet meets the young and beautiful Sude.

Police officers Mustafa Kerim Can and Mert Barca have been rivals for years, but they must work together to tackle a giant drug operation in Double Trouble.

Find the complete listings available here.