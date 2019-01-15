NATPE Miami: Calinos Offers The ‘Forbidden Fruit’

Based in Istanbul, Calinos Entertainment hits the international market with soap operas and drama series in tow.

Forbidden Fruit(pictured) focuses on sisters Yildiz and Zeynep as they pursue different paths in life. With a strong ethical conscience, Zeynep strives for a successful career. Meanwhile, marriage-minded Yildiz wants a rich husband to sweep her off her feet.

Family drama Our Story shares Filiz’s struggle as she takes care of her five younger siblings and their alcoholic father. Busy with attending to family matters, Filiz thinks she has no time for love. Until she meets Baris, that is.

Woman tells the tale of Bahar, a single mother with two children. The drama series follows her, as well as other women, to offer different perspectives on motherhood. Booth 410

