NATPE Miami: AMC Studios Encounters The ‘Unspeakable’

AMC Studios represents a catalog of acclaimed dramas and documentary series.

During the 1980s emergence of HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C across Canada’s Red Cross blood banks, Unspeakable (pictured) depicts the story of two families affected by the tainted blood.

Relationship dramedy This Close follows two twenty-something best friends who navigate a world where people see them first as people with disabilities and second as human beings. Comedians Fred Armisen and Bill Hader pay homage to distinguished documentaries in Documentary Now!

Eli Roth’s History of Horror features Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, and Jordan Peele, among others, discussing how the horror genre has evolved throughout the generations. Based on the best-selling book by investigative journalist Jeff Guinn, Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle focuses on Jim Jones’s transformation from civil rights champion and preacher to an extremist cult leader.

