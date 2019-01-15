NATPE Miami: A+E Shares ‘Jesus His Life’

With a content portfolio extending across platforms and genres, A+E Networks will be at NATPE Miami highlighting factual series, formats, and TV movies.

Mixing scripted drama with interviews, Jesus His Life (pictured) is told by examining the men and women closest to him. Nightwatch follows several NOLA first responders in the emergency medical services unit as they cover the unpredictable overnight shift.

Documentary series Watergate chronicles the infamous scandal from its first signs in the Nixon administration to the after-effects of his resignation. The Clinton Affair explores the sequence of events that divided Americans about the Clintons and Monica Lewinsky.

A modernized version of the 1996 made-for-TV movie No One Would Tell depicts single mother Laura, who witnesses her daughter's troubled relationship and must fight when her daughter goes missing.

