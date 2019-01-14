Up The Ladder: Propagate

Propagate promoted Isabel San Vargas to president of Production and Operations.

San Vargas previously served as executive vice president. In her newly created role, she will oversee all activity concerning production and operations, including international and domestic production, post production, rights and clearances, and corporate finance, among operations.

Prior to joining Propagate, San Vargas served as senior vice president of Production for Pilgrim Studios, working on series such as Top Shot, American Chopper, and Street Outlaws.