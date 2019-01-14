NAB Show Introduces Product of the Year Awards

NAB Show will be launching the Product of the Year awards program at the upcoming edition, which will be taking place from April 6-11, 2019.

The Product of the Year awards will be decided by a panel of industry experts and the winners will be announced at a reception on April 10. The panel will be selecting products in 15 categories, including AI/Machine Learning, Hardware Infrastructure, Radio, and Video Transport. Nominated products and technologies must be on display on the show floor.

Chris Brown, executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations, commented, “Given today’s rapid pace of change, it is an ideal time to create the first official show awards that recognize innovative new products.”