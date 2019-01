Telemundo To Debut ‘Jugar con Fuego’

Telemundo will be premiering Jugar Con Fuego on January 22, 2019.

Co-produced by Telemundo International Studios and Globo, the limited series tells the story of Fabrizio, whose presence disrupts Camila and Martina, two married women who are friends, and Martina’s daughter Andrea.

The series executive producers include Telemundo Global Studios president Marcos Santana and Ximena Cantuarias for Telemundo, Diego Ramirez and Nancy Fernandez for 64 A Films, and Tony Plana.