SPI International Extends Channel Deal With MY-HD

SPI International agreed with MY-HD to extend their channel partnership.

The MY-HD pay-TV platform will continue to carry SPI International’s portfolio of channels, including FilmBox, DocuBox, Fast&FunBox, and Gametoon, among others.

SPI International’s Murat Muratoglu remarked, “SPI International and MY-HD have been working together for three years and it is my pleasure to announce that we have renewed our channel distribution partnership in the MENA region until 2021.”