History’s ‘Project Blue Book’ Grossed 3.1M Viewers

The new drama series Project Blue Book drew 3.1 million total viewers across the two telecasts of its premiere episode on History.

Produced by A+E Studios in association with Compari Entertainment, the series follows Dr. J. Allen Hynek, who is recruited by the U.S. Air Force to investigate UFO-related cases. Project Blue Book‘s premiere telecast was the network’s most-watched premiere since the premiere of Vikings in March 2013.