Up The Ladder: Showtime Networks

Showtime Networks announced several promotions.

Gary Levine (pictured) and Jana Winograde were promoted to co-presidents of Entertainment. In their expanded positions, they will supervise and lead development of Showtime programming across all genres, as well as oversee production and business affairs. Levine and Winograde will also serve as liaisons to CBS’s international and domestic distribution divisions.

Other promotions include Amy Israel, who has been upped to executive vice president of Scripted Programming, and Vinnie Malhotra, who has moved on to executive vice president of Nonfiction Programming.