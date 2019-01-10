TBS Picks Up Rights To ‘Arthur’s Law’

TBS acquired the rights to German dramedy Arthur’s Law from TNT in Germany.

Arthur’s Law tells the story of Arthur Ahnepol. Unemployed and unhappy, Arthur plans his wife’s death in order to claim her life insurance and move with his mistress. TBS has picked up the show with English subtitles, and the local format rights.

Hannes Heyelmann, managing director of Turner Central and Eastern Europe, stated, “The story of our antihero Arthur works universally, and we are curious how TBS transports the world of Arthur’s Law to the U.S.”