NENT Group Acquires ‘Hollywood On Set’

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) secured a package deal from Prime Entertainment Group.

The deal includes the new season of Hollywood On Set as well as 14 episdes of Stars!

David Freydt, Prime’s managing director, said, “We are truly glad to work with NENT Group during their transition as the most important television network in the Nordic region. It has been more than eight years since we’ve started working together with the Viasat channels in the Baltics and Balkan regions and it’s a great satisfaction for us to be working with Nordic Entertainment Group and to reinforce our presence in the territory with the high-quality entertainment programs that they need.”