Global Agency To Distribute ‘Upgrade’

Global Agency is now representing the game show format Upgrade.

Created by Israeli production company Tanin Productions & TV, the format has aired in nearly 20 international territories, including Norway, Canada, Spain, and Russia, among others. In Upgrade, the host knocks on random doors and offers people the chance to participate in the game show to win various prizes and upgrade their home appliances.

Umay Ayaz, Global Agency’s head of Acquisitions, commented, “We feel pleased to cooperate one more time with Tanin Productions & TV, who is a perfect and expert partner in the industry. This time we are setting out to spread the proven format Upgrade all around the world.”