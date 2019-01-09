Up The Ladder: Cannes Film Festival, Warner Bros.

The Cannes Film Festival named Aïda Belloulid as its new head of Press Office.

Belloulid assumes the position from Christine Aimé, who is moving on to manage the festival’s heritage and archive division. In her new position, Belloulid will manage international and domestic press, both print and digital. She previously served at the French PR firm Le Public Système Cinéma.

Warner Bros. appointed Julien Noble as executive vice president of International Marketing.

Noble will contribute to international marketing campaigns for Warner Bros. and New Line films. He previously served as executive vice president of Worldwide Digital and Twentieth Century Fox.