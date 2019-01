GMA Network Unveils 2019 Program Line-Up

GMA Network announced the new drama series and formats line-up to air in 2019.

New programming includes the Philippine adaptation of Descendants of the Sun, drama series Sahaya is, fantasy-drama Kara Mia with Barbie Forteza, and romantic comedy To The One I Love. The primetime block will feature Inagaw na Bituin, Stolen, and Dragon Lady.

Reality competitions Starstruck and The Clash will both return to the network for another season.