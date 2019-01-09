Fox Introduces ‘Mental Samurai’

Fox will premiere the new competition series Mental Samurai on February 26, 2019.

Hosted by Rob Lowe, each episode of Mental Samurai features contestants who battle by answering questions correctly while contending with physical obstacle courses. The contestants will be challenged on their knowledge and memory through puzzles and sequencing games while rotating in specifically designed capsule.

A. Smith & Co. Productions, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, and Apploff Entertainment produced Mental Samurai.