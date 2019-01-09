Corus’s ‘Mary Kills People’ Returns To Global

Corus Entertainment‘s drama series Mary Kills People entered production for its third and final season.

Produced by Corus with Entertainment One (eOne) and Cameron Pictures, the new season continues to follow Dr. Mary Harris as she runs her “death retreat” with her partner Dr. Desmond Bennett. Created by Tara Armstrong, the new season of Mary Kills People will premiere on Global in spring 2019.

Corus’s Lisa Godfrey, vice president of Original Content, said, “As we begin production on the final installment in the Mary Kills People saga, we’d like to thank both eOne and Cameron Pictures for their collaboration in bringing this story to life.”